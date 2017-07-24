© Zollner Electronics Production | July 24, 2017
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production
German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
To finance this construction project - aimed at sustainable defelopment in the German district of Cham - Zollner invests over EUR 15 million. This will also mean further job increases at the location. "This new expansion has become necessary due to a steady increase in customer requirements as well as those from local and international markets, including adequat cleanroom production", a press release states.
A part of the production is scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2018.
The new building will accommodates 65 office and 220 production staff.
A part of the production is scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2018.
The new building will accommodates 65 office and 220 production staff.
Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell...
VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.
Zollner expands Zandt location for more production German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).
ST Engineering receives SGD 650m in Aerospace deals Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd (ST Aerospace) secured new contracts worth...
‘Micro LED-like’ products will be available in 2018 A major bottleneck in the commercialization of Micro LED displays is the mass transfer of...
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a...
Prototype of NASA Cislunar Habitat a Lockheed Martin build Refurbishing a shuttle-era cargo container used to transfer cargo to the International Space Station, Lockheed Martin is prototyping a deep space habitat for NASA at Kennedy Space Center.
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be...
Robotics industry will reach USD 237bn in global revenue by 2022 Consumer robots, enterprise robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles growth...
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply...
Plexus reports on 3Q/2017 revenue increase US-based EMS-provider Plexus reported on USD 619 million revenue for its fiscal third...
ST Electronics secures contracts worth about EUR 311m in 2Q/2017 ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST...
Prices of lithium battery cells to go up in 2H/2017 The global market for lithium batteries witnessed an average price increase of 15% to 25% for...
Rehm opens new branch in Taiwan Together with long-term clients and business partners, the Rehm team celebrated the opening of...
Incap Group’s CEO to change Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group has resigned and will pursue his career in the...
Merlin invests in Schmoll equipment Merlin Circuit Technology has purchased and implemented a Schmoll MDI for direct imaging...
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong Sales of both memory types—DRAM and NAND—are expected to set record highs this year. In both cases, the strong annual upturn in sales is being driven almost entirely by fast-rising average selling prices, writes market...
Northrop Grumman delivers satellite communications to ADF The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman to provide...
Benchmark gets new VP Global Operations Benchmark Electronics has appointed Michael Buseman as Executive Vice President of...
PCB industry booming in May 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was exceptionally high in...
Next Energy Technologies awarded USD 2.5M from US Department of Energy Next Energy Technologies were selected to receive a USD 2.5 million award from the U.S...
Semi content in electronic systems to set new record in 2017 IC Insights forecasts that the 2017 global electronic systems market will grow by only 2...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments