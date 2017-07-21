© Flynt Dreamstime.com PCB | July 21, 2017
Camtek sells PCB business for USD 35 million
Camtek has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a Shanghai-based private-equity fund, to sell its PCB business for USD 35 million.
USD 32 million will be paid in cash upon closing and an additional amount of up to USD 3 million conditioned upon the PCB business’ financial performance in 2018. The worldwide PCB organization is expected to remain intact, including the R&D operations which are planned to continue operating from Israel with its Israeli personnel.
The definitive agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnity obligations. Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and third-party approvals, the closing is expected during the third quarter of 2017. Following the closing Camtek will cease to report the results of its PCB business.
Rafi Amit, Camtek’s CEO, commented, “This agreement is in line with our long-term strategy. Camtek will become a pure-play semiconductor inspection and metrology focused company, where we see many growth opportunities ahead. Our stronger balance sheet will also make it easier for us to explore synergetic acquisitions in our sector. Camtek as a semiconductor company will potentially present higher growth rates with improved gross margins.”
Mr. Amit continued, “This agreement will enable Principle Capital to build a leading Asia based PCB inspection and metrology company, capitalizing on our well-positioned PCB unit. We believe Principle Capital will be able to take this business to the next level and accelerate its growth rates.”
Lin-Lin Zhou, CEO of Principle Capital, commented, "What we look for in every investment is a talented management team in a well-positioned business, where we can help accelerate growth. That is exactly what we have found at Camtek’s PCB business, a market leader with strong technology and great customer reputation. We are very excited about the business’ prospects and believe the deal is a win-win for all parties"
