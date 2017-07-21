Mycronic has received amultiple SMT equipment order

The order from a US customer, received in June, includes two MY300DX pick-and place machines and twelve SMD Towers, the intelligent storage solution.

The order will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2017. The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million).



“Demands are constantly on the rise for higher degrees of automation, more component varieties and increased overall productivity”, says Robert Göthner, VP SMT, Assembly Solutions. “The combination of the MY300, our material handling software and the SMD Tower enables our customers to get a high degree of automation – a concept we call Mycronic 4.0.”