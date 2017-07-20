© bombadier (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | July 20, 2017
Rohde & Schwarz systems for London City Airport Digital Tower
Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by British air traffic service provider NATS to supply and install the R&S VCS-4G voice communications system for the London City Airport digital tower project.
The fully IP-based R&S VCS-4G system has been installed at Swanwick control centre as part of the digital tower operations project which is due to go into operation in 2019.
Rohde & Schwarz have been working in partnership with NATS to get the VCS systems installed at Swanwick area control centre (ACC) in the new designated London City Airport (LCY) digital control room. The system will interface with existing analogue radio equipment located at LCY with the use of R&S radio gateways which convert VoIP-based communications signals for call control and media information to conventional analogue signals, and vice versa. The system supports both ground-ground and ground-air-ground communications in order to provide all the voice communication tools to the air traffic controllers.
NATS also has selected the R&S VCS-4G IP-based voice communications system from Rohde & Schwarz as its second voice system for its ATC communications in UK airspace.
