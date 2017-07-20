© plexus (illustration purposes only) Electronics Production | July 20, 2017
Patrick Jermain, Senior Vice President and CFO, commented, “Our fiscal third quarter ROIC was 16.1 percent, a result that is 560 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital and exceeds our 500 basis point Economic Return goal. Consistent with our expectations, fiscal third quarter working capital requirements increased to support new program ramps occurring during the fiscal fourth quarter. Despite the additional working capital requirements, we delivered approximately USD 7 million of free cash flow during the quarter and expect to improve on this result during the fiscal fourth quarter.”
Plexus reports on 3Q/2017 revenue increase
US-based EMS-provider Plexus reported on USD 619 million revenue for its fiscal third quarter 2017 (ended July 1, 2017).
- Won 32 Manufacturing Solutions programs during the quarter representing approximately USD 220 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Trailing four quarter Manufacturing Solutions wins total approximately USD 839 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Purchased USD 10 million of own shares at an average price of USD 52.40 per share
- Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2017 revenue guidance of USD 660 to 700 million with GAAP diluted EPS of USD 0.77 to 0.87
