© Rehm Electronics Production | July 19, 2017
Rehm opens new branch in Taiwan
Together with long-term clients and business partners, the Rehm team celebrated the opening of the branch and the inauguration of the new premises, led by Regional Sales Director Titan Huang.
With around 23 million inhabitants spread across an area roughly the size of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Taiwan is one of the smaller countries in Asia. In the electronics industry, however, the island is a major global player, with manufacturers such as Asus, Acer and HTC having becoming global brands in recent years. In order to meet the needs of Asian electronics manufacturers and strengthen partnerships with them, Rehm Thermal Systems has recently set up a new branch in Taiwan.
”A clear trend in the Asian electronics market is, in particular, massive growth in the semiconductor industry. With the new branch, we are offering customers in Taiwan and the region even more reliable sales services and faster support, with particular focus on semiconductors. But the team is also on hand to offer help and advice on any other queries regarding Rehm’s product range”, says Michael Hanke, Rehm’s Chief Customer Officer.
