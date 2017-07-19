© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Incap Group’s CEO to change

Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group has resigned and will pursue his career in the service of another company.

Incap has initiated the search for his successor and the target is to fill the position as soon as possible. In order to ensure a smooth transition period Ville Vuori will continue in his position until his replacement has been recruited and takes over the duties of the CEO.



Ville Vuori: “It has been a pleasure working at Incap. I am leaving the company with confidence, as Incap is now operating steadily and has a highly professional team. The company’s positive outlook gives my successor good possibilities to develop and grow the operations further.”



Johan Ålander, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Ville Vuori’s decision to leave the company is regrettable. He has acted as CEO of Incap Group since the year 2014 and under his leadership the profitability and the business volumes of the company have shown an excellent development so that Incap is today in good shape. I wish Ville all the best of success in his future career.”