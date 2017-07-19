© alphaspirit dreamstime.com PCB | July 19, 2017
Merlin invests in Schmoll equipment
Merlin Circuit Technology has purchased and implemented a Schmoll MDI for direct imaging primary layer patterns and solder mask - using various masks and ink types.
"The MDI provides Merlin with a flexible imaging system to increase overall productivity that will enhance the production of high technology printed circuit boards required by our end customers in the Aerospace, Defence , Medical and Industrial sectors. The MDI eliminates film related defects such as scratches & dirt particles, and increases accuracy with the use of dynamic linear motors mounted on a granite base. The compact foot print & easy to use operator interface enables the MDI to fit seamlessly into Merlin’s already impressive manufacturing facility. Additionally with the dynamic depth of focus used on the MDI we are able to process panels with high topography demands seen on high layer boards containing exotic materials", a Merlin press release states.
This major investment shows Merlin PCB Group commitment to the UK electronics Industry and its Rigid PCB plant based in North Wales. It also continues a partnership between Schmoll and Merlin PCB Group established in 1995.
