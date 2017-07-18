© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Benchmark gets new VP Global Operations

Benchmark Electronics has appointed Michael Buseman as Executive Vice President of Global Operations effective August 7, 2017.

Mr. Buseman will be based in the company’s new corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona and will have responsibility for all worldwide manufacturing operations. Mr. Buseman replaces Jon King, who will remain with the company in an advisory role.



“We are excited to welcome Mike to the Benchmark team,” said Paul Tufano, Benchmark’s President and CEO. “Mike is an accomplished executive with broad experience in operations, quality and customer relationship management. Mike’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to reposition the Company for future growth.”



Mr. Buseman joins Benchmark from Plexus, where he worked as Executive Vice President of Operations. Furthermore, he served in a variety of engineering and operations roles for Celestica and Unisys.



Mr. Buseman noted, “I am delighted to be joining Benchmark and returning to the EMS industry. Benchmark has tremendous capabilities, and I look forward to working with the global operations team to enhance our customer value proposition, drive an ever higher level of operational excellence and ensure the consistency of customer experience throughout our global network.”