© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 18, 2017
Benchmark gets new VP Global Operations
Benchmark Electronics has appointed Michael Buseman as Executive Vice President of Global Operations effective August 7, 2017.
Mr. Buseman will be based in the company’s new corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona and will have responsibility for all worldwide manufacturing operations. Mr. Buseman replaces Jon King, who will remain with the company in an advisory role.
“We are excited to welcome Mike to the Benchmark team,” said Paul Tufano, Benchmark’s President and CEO. “Mike is an accomplished executive with broad experience in operations, quality and customer relationship management. Mike’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to reposition the Company for future growth.”
Mr. Buseman joins Benchmark from Plexus, where he worked as Executive Vice President of Operations. Furthermore, he served in a variety of engineering and operations roles for Celestica and Unisys.
Mr. Buseman noted, “I am delighted to be joining Benchmark and returning to the EMS industry. Benchmark has tremendous capabilities, and I look forward to working with the global operations team to enhance our customer value proposition, drive an ever higher level of operational excellence and ensure the consistency of customer experience throughout our global network.”
“We are excited to welcome Mike to the Benchmark team,” said Paul Tufano, Benchmark’s President and CEO. “Mike is an accomplished executive with broad experience in operations, quality and customer relationship management. Mike’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to reposition the Company for future growth.”
Mr. Buseman joins Benchmark from Plexus, where he worked as Executive Vice President of Operations. Furthermore, he served in a variety of engineering and operations roles for Celestica and Unisys.
Mr. Buseman noted, “I am delighted to be joining Benchmark and returning to the EMS industry. Benchmark has tremendous capabilities, and I look forward to working with the global operations team to enhance our customer value proposition, drive an ever higher level of operational excellence and ensure the consistency of customer experience throughout our global network.”
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong Sales of both memory types—DRAM and NAND—are expected to set record highs this year. In both cases, the strong annual upturn in sales is being driven almost entirely by fast-rising average selling prices, writes market...
Northrop Grumman delivers satellite communications to ADF The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman to provide...
Benchmark gets new VP Global Operations Benchmark Electronics has appointed Michael Buseman as Executive Vice President of...
PCB industry booming in May 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was exceptionally high in...
Next Energy Technologies awarded USD 2.5M from US Department of Energy Next Energy Technologies were selected to receive a USD 2.5 million award from the U.S...
Semi content in electronic systems to set new record in 2017 IC Insights forecasts that the 2017 global electronic systems market will grow by only 2...
JA Solar suffered fire accident at Yangshou facility JA Solar provided details of a fire accident that occurred at the company’s cell facility in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China.
Mycronic doubles its net sales Mycronic’s net sales for the first half of 2017 increased 97% compared with last year. The...
Siemens and AES create JV 'Fluence' Siemens and The AES Corporation plan to form a new global energy storage technology...
New orders from an international space customer for Comtech Comtech Telecommunications Corp's Command & Control Technologies group – part of...
SolarWorld Americas expects infusion of cash to lift up US operations SolarWorld Americas Inc., a US crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer says in a press...
CommScope to acquire Cable Exchange CommScope has agreed to acquire Cable Exchange, a privately held quick-turn...
Mekoprints highly automated mini factory is open for businesses The Danish company has inaugurated its new mini factory – capable of running 24/7 – in...
Five years of continuous revenue growth for AWS UK-based EMS provider, AWS Group, is reporting that the company – once again – has...
Lockheed Martin receives contract for guided MLRS rocket production Lockheed Martin has received a USD 471 million contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 12...
Strong growth and milestone EBIT margin of 7% for Kitron Norwegian EMS provider Kitron reports strong revenue growth during the company’s second...
centrotherm’s receives major contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been contracted by Manz AG...
Another Mercedes-Benz plant to produce batteries for EV's The German company plants to further develop its Untertürkheim plant into a...
Texcel continues to invest in its machine park UK-based CEM, Texcel Technology, continues to invest in its machine park. In its latest...
Ruag Space kicks-off production at new Florida site Ruag Space has officially opened its new Titusville, Florida manufacturing facility – marking the commencement of full production capabilities.
Mycronic's customers continue to replace older mask writers Swedish Mycronic AB has received the ninth order from yet another customer in Asia for a...
Worldwide semi revenue to hit $400 billion in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecasted to total in at USD 401.4 billion in 2017, an...
SPTS' Sigma fxP PVD solution selected for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been named by imec as a new supplier of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments