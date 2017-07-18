© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Next Energy Technologies awarded USD 2.5M from US Department of Energy

Next Energy Technologies were selected to receive a USD 2.5 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative, to be matched by NEXT for a total project budget of USD 5,000,000.

The goal of NEXT's project is to accelerate transition of a lab-made, commercially relevant prototype to a fully developed prototype whose initial reliability and certification testing has been passed and is ready to begin pilot manufacturing. In meeting this important objective, NEXT will position itself to meet SunShot's goal of a Levelized Cost of Energy of $0.03/kWh by 2030 as well as enable supply chain innovation, improve form factor, increase the domestic market, and increase domestic manufacturing of solar power technology.



"We are extremely honored to be selected for the U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot Initiative award," said Daniel Emmett, CEO of NEXT Energy Technologies. "We at NEXT look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Energy as we progress our transparent solar technology toward commercialization with the aim of transforming buildings into producers of low cost solar energy."



NEXT was selected as a part of the SunShot Initiative's Technology to Market 3 funding program, which accelerates the research and development of next generation solar power technologies. To maintain its exponential growth, the solar industry needs a variety of products and services that can increase system values while reducing costs, facilitate grid integration, and increase consumer access to solar. This research enables entrepreneurs to prove the feasibility of their product and ready it for private sector follow-on support.



"As of now there are no cost-effective solar power solutions that can seamlessly integrate into architectural windows, while simultaneously delivering the aesthetics and performance of a traditional Low-E window," says Andy Cohen, Co-CEO of Gensler. "We believe NEXT's technology has the potential to allow architects and building owners to seamlessly transform windows and glass facades into producers of on-site renewable energy, giving us an important tool to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, achieve zero net energy buildings, and drive down the cost of renewable energy."