JA Solar suffered fire accident at Yangshou facility

JA Solar provided details of a fire accident that occurred at the company’s cell facility in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China.

The fire broke out at around 1:32 AM Beijing time on July 13, 2017 at Fab 7 of JA Solar’s cell facility in Yangzhou. The fire was under control and extinguished at around 6:00 AM and there were no reports of casualties or injuries following the incident.



The equipment being affected were the old production lines installed in 2009, which had been scheduled for replacement. The company expects the interruption of the cell production to be minimal. Based on the company’s estimates, the incident impacted approximately 6 percent of the company’s total cell production capacity.



JA Solar maintains insurance coverage for all its production equipment and has started the process to make insurance claims associated with the incident.



The cause of the fire at the Yangzhou facility remains under investigation.