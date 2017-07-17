© vladek dreamstime.com

Siemens and AES create JV 'Fluence'

Siemens and The AES Corporation plan to form a new global energy storage technology and services company under the name Fluence. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2017 following regulatory approvals.

Siemens and AES will have joint control of the company with each holding a 50 percent stake. Fluence's global headquarters will be located in the Washington, DC area with additional offices located in Erlangen, Germany and select cities worldwide.



Fluence will operate independently of its parent companies.



"As the energy storage market expands, customers face the challenge of finding a trusted technology partner with an appropriate portfolio and a profound knowledge of the power sector. Fluence will fill this major gap in the market. With the global reach of an experienced international sales force as well as Siemens' leading technology platform Siestorage at its disposal, Fluence will be perfectly equipped to serve this very interesting market," said Ralf Christian, CEO of Siemens' Energy Management Division.



"Over the past ten years, AES has become a global leader in utility-scale, battery-based energy storage. Today AES' Advancion platform is present in seven countries with more than 200 MW of energy storage deployed, including the largest installed system of its kind in the world," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "Partnering with Siemens to form Fluence will offer both large and small customers the full gamut of proven, state-of-the-art energy storage solutions in over 160 countries. This will accelerate the integration of renewables into the energy network of tomorrow."