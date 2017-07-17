© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

New orders from an international space customer for Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp's Command & Control Technologies group – part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment – was during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 awarded orders totaling approximately USD 1.9 million by an international Space and Communications customer.

“Comtech supports a number of key projects within the global space industry,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “These recent orders further demonstrate that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s expertise in space-level supply chain management and engineering services for their most important satellite programs.”