© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 17, 2017
New orders from an international space customer for Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp's Command & Control Technologies group – part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment – was during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 awarded orders totaling approximately USD 1.9 million by an international Space and Communications customer.
“Comtech supports a number of key projects within the global space industry,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “These recent orders further demonstrate that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s expertise in space-level supply chain management and engineering services for their most important satellite programs.”
Semi content in electronic systems to set new record in 2017 IC Insights forecasts that the 2017 global electronic systems market will grow by only 2...
JA Solar suffered fire accident at Yangshou facility JA Solar provided details of a fire accident that occurred at the company’s cell facility in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China.
Mycronic doubles its net sales Mycronic’s net sales for the first half of 2017 increased 97% compared with last year. The...
Siemens and AES create JV 'Fluence' Siemens and The AES Corporation plan to form a new global energy storage technology...
New orders from an international space customer for Comtech Comtech Telecommunications Corp's Command & Control Technologies group – part of...
SolarWorld Americas expects infusion of cash to lift up US operations SolarWorld Americas Inc., a US crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer says in a press...
CommScope to acquire Cable Exchange CommScope has agreed to acquire Cable Exchange, a privately held quick-turn...
Mekoprints highly automated mini factory is open for businesses The Danish company has inaugurated its new mini factory – capable of running 24/7 – in...
Five years of continuous revenue growth for AWS UK-based EMS provider, AWS Group, is reporting that the company – once again – has...
Lockheed Martin receives contract for guided MLRS rocket production Lockheed Martin has received a USD 471 million contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 12...
Strong growth and milestone EBIT margin of 7% for Kitron Norwegian EMS provider Kitron reports strong revenue growth during the company’s second...
centrotherm’s receives major contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been contracted by Manz AG...
Another Mercedes-Benz plant to produce batteries for EV's The German company plants to further develop its Untertürkheim plant into a...
Texcel continues to invest in its machine park UK-based CEM, Texcel Technology, continues to invest in its machine park. In its latest...
Ruag Space kicks-off production at new Florida site Ruag Space has officially opened its new Titusville, Florida manufacturing facility – marking the commencement of full production capabilities.
Mycronic's customers continue to replace older mask writers Swedish Mycronic AB has received the ninth order from yet another customer in Asia for a...
Worldwide semi revenue to hit $400 billion in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecasted to total in at USD 401.4 billion in 2017, an...
SPTS' Sigma fxP PVD solution selected for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been named by imec as a new supplier of...
Semi equipment market forecast to reach $49.4 billion in 2017 SEMI reports that worldwide sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment are...
Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric Sprinters in Düsseldorf The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf is making intensive preparations for the market...
NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single...
Nevs president to leave the company Mattias Bergman, President of electric car maker Nevs, will leave his position as of 1...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments