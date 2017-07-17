© mycronic

Mycronic doubles its net sales

Mycronic’s net sales for the first half of 2017 increased 97% compared with last year. The underlying EBIT margin was 34%.

“A half year characterized by continuing growth with profitability, and with significant launches that improve customers’ productivity”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President.



For the second quarter 2017 the company recoded an order intake of SEK 469 million (EUR 49.18 million) compared to SEK 775 million (EUR 81.27 million) during the same period last year. Net sales clocked in at SEK 910 million compared to SEK 463 million a year ago. EBIT was SEK 314 million compared to SEK 106 during Q216.



Looking at the combined figures for the half-year the company’s order intake was SEK 1,121 (EUR 117.47 million) compared to SEK 1,569 million (EUR 164.42 million) for the first half last year. Net sales clocked in at SEK 1,586 (EUR 166.20 million) compared to SEK 807 million (EUR 84.56 million). EBIT was SEK 473 (EUR 49.56 million), up from SEK 137 million (EUR 14.35) for the first half of 2016.



“It is gratifying to be able to report today that the first half of 2017 was characterized by good demand for Mycronic's products. Consolidated net sales increased 97 percent, from both organic growth within Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators, and from the acquired operations,” says Lena Olving,