© vladek dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin receives contract for guided MLRS rocket production

Lockheed Martin has received a USD 471 million contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 12 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets.

The contract calls for the production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, GMLRS Unitary rockets, Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPRs) and integrated logistics support for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales.



Work will be performed at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas, and Dallas. All production deliveries are anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2019.