© texcel technology

Texcel continues to invest in its machine park

UK-based CEM, Texcel Technology, continues to invest in its machine park. In its latest investment the company beefed up its capabilities with a new selective soldering machine from Ersa

This combination of the Versaflow 3/45, the automatic stackers and un-stackers plus the Nitrogen generator will give Texcel greater flexibility when assembling complex mixed technology PCBs, the company states in an update on LinkedIn.



In the update, Paul Beal, Texcels' production manager said "Buying this technology through Blundell gave us peace of mind, coupled with their excellent after sales service, we know we will be well supported".



The new machine is capable of automatically soldering joints attached to large thick earth planes whilst still meeting IPC class III standards, the update ends.