© Ruag Space

Ruag Space kicks-off production at new Florida site

Ruag Space has officially opened its new Titusville, Florida manufacturing facility – marking the commencement of full production capabilities.

Production is set to begin, with the first delivery batches foreseen in approximately 1.5 months. In a press release the company states that this new facility aligns with the industry’s ambition toward cheaper access to space.



“This facility reflects Ruag’s readiness to meet the needs of our customers – by locating in proximity to them and keeping a high pace. Manufacturing structures for up to three satellites per day is a first for our industry and represents unparalleled speed. It also shows that we are willing to invest if we strongly believe in a project, along with that region. We are proud to be represented in Florida as of now,” Ruag Space CEO, Peter Guggenbach says in the press release.



Work at the Titusville factory will include the manufacturing of satellite structures for global communications company, OneWeb.



“OneWeb is building a new space based global infrastructure to bring low latency broadband to the four billion unconnected people around the world. We would not be able to accomplish this goal without the support of partners like Ruag Space. Together we are reinventing satellite manufacturing processes to support the world’s first high volume satellite manufacturing center," OneWeb founder and Executive Chairman Greg Wyler, said during the opening ceremony.



Besides the mandate for the satellite structures, Ruag Space also manufactures the dispensers that will be used to launch 32 satellites at once and place them in orbit. Further, OneWeb and

Ruag have also announced that they will expand their collaboration, to include developing and manufacturing the thermal insulation for OneWeb's satellites.



Weighing 200 kilograms and measuring 1.3 metres in height, the satellites require thermal insulation to ensure they maintain a constant interior temperature despite the extreme temperature fluctuations in space. Without this stability, the sensitive instruments on board would not work properly over the six and a half years of the mission.