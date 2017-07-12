© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 12, 2017
SPTS' Sigma fxP PVD solution selected for imec’s 3D system integration program
SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been named by imec as a new supplier of physical vapor deposition (PVD) solutions for under bump metallization (UBM) and redistribution layer (RDL) processes for next generation fan-out packaging technologies.
Imec has selected SPTS’s Sigma fxP PVD solution as the new process tool of record (PTOR) for low temperature PVD for development of novel fan-out technologies such as flexible micro-bumps for chip scale packaging.
“To meet the technical requirements of future micro- and nano-electronics, novel 3D integrated circuit (IC) architectures need to be developed to meet scaling challenges without compromising cost, performance, and power budgets,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. ”Imec works closely with leading semiconductor companies to develop innovative wafer-level packaging architectures that will meet the performance requirements of next generation devices such as application processors that drive virtual reality applications or enable high performance computing for artificial intelligence."
Mr Crofton added,” SPTS specializes in UBM/RDL PVD for Flip Chip and fan-out applications, and our low temperature PVD capabilities will support the development of a range of new interconnect technologies at imec, including flexi bumps, to address the scaling and packaging needs of future generations of nano-electronics.”
“To meet the technical requirements of future micro- and nano-electronics, novel 3D integrated circuit (IC) architectures need to be developed to meet scaling challenges without compromising cost, performance, and power budgets,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. ”Imec works closely with leading semiconductor companies to develop innovative wafer-level packaging architectures that will meet the performance requirements of next generation devices such as application processors that drive virtual reality applications or enable high performance computing for artificial intelligence."
Mr Crofton added,” SPTS specializes in UBM/RDL PVD for Flip Chip and fan-out applications, and our low temperature PVD capabilities will support the development of a range of new interconnect technologies at imec, including flexi bumps, to address the scaling and packaging needs of future generations of nano-electronics.”
SPTS' Sigma fxP PVD solution selected for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been named by imec as a new supplier of...
Semi equipment market forecast to reach $49.4 billion in 2017 SEMI reports that worldwide sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment are...
Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric Sprinters in Düsseldorf The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf is making intensive preparations for the market...
NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Nevs president to leave the company Mattias Bergman, President of electric car maker Nevs, will leave his position as of 1...
Nichia remained revenue leader in China’s LED package market for 2016 Steady growth in the LED lighting market supported the capacity expansion efforts of LED chip...
Successful first half of 2017 for Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica Elmatica can report of a successful 2017 so far. In the two first quarters, the company...
Minnetronix completes facility expansion Minnetronix, Inc., a medical technology company, has completed a 22'000 square foot...
SMS opens UK based dedicated development centre for rapid NPI The UK electronics company has officially opened the doors to ints new dedicated in-house Product Development Centre.
Stadium opens new connectivity division HQ in Sweden Stadium Group has officially inaugurated the company's new headquarters for the connectivity...
Prices of NOR Flash products go up 20% sequentially for 3Q Increasing demand for AMOLED panels from smartphone brands and the rising production of ICs...
Saab and Lockheed Martin awarded contract for training system to the US... Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin have been awarded a contract for training...
Mitel completes acquisition of Toshiba Unified Communications Systems... Mite has completed the acquisition of certain assets, inventory and support...
Agilent Technologies acquires Cobalt Light Systems Agilent Technologies informs that it has acquired Oxfordshire, UK-based Cobalt Light Systems...
AWS Electronics achieves NADCAP approval for 6th year running EMS provider AWS Electronics Group, has successfully achieved NADCAP certification at its...
Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The...
EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent...
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments