© Mercedes Benz Electronics Production | July 12, 2017
Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric Sprinters in Düsseldorf
The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf is making intensive preparations for the market launch of the next-generation of the Sprinter.
The company management and the works council have now agreed that the electric-drive Sprinter will also roll off the production line in Düsseldorf. According to the company this decision will boost the competitiveness of the location as well as secure employment.
“We are now beginning a new chapter in the Düsseldorf Sprinter story. Electric drive systems are a key technology when it comes to urban transport – especially in the commercial environment. Our far-sighted agreement that the new electric-drive Sprinter will roll of the production line here is a hugely significant one. We are ensuring the long-term prospects of our Sprinter plant and helping to make it futureproof,” states Frank Klein, Head of Operations at Mercedes-Benz Vans in a press release.
“For the works council and the workforce at the Düsseldorf site it is important that the electric Sprinter is integrated into the production alongside the conventional vehicles. The agreement is a decisive milestone in the ongoing development of our site thanks to new technologies, and sets our Sprinter plant on course for a successful future,” said Helmut Stengel, Chair of the Works Council at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf.
Over the next few years Mercedes-Benz Vans will be investing a total of around EUR 150 million in electrifying its commercial range, based on the Vito and the Sprinter.
“We are now beginning a new chapter in the Düsseldorf Sprinter story. Electric drive systems are a key technology when it comes to urban transport – especially in the commercial environment. Our far-sighted agreement that the new electric-drive Sprinter will roll of the production line here is a hugely significant one. We are ensuring the long-term prospects of our Sprinter plant and helping to make it futureproof,” states Frank Klein, Head of Operations at Mercedes-Benz Vans in a press release.
“For the works council and the workforce at the Düsseldorf site it is important that the electric Sprinter is integrated into the production alongside the conventional vehicles. The agreement is a decisive milestone in the ongoing development of our site thanks to new technologies, and sets our Sprinter plant on course for a successful future,” said Helmut Stengel, Chair of the Works Council at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf.
Over the next few years Mercedes-Benz Vans will be investing a total of around EUR 150 million in electrifying its commercial range, based on the Vito and the Sprinter.
SPTS' Sigma fxP PVD solution selected for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been named by imec as a new supplier of...
Semi equipment market forecast to reach $49.4 billion in 2017 SEMI reports that worldwide sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment are...
Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric Sprinters in Düsseldorf The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf is making intensive preparations for the market...
NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Nevs president to leave the company Mattias Bergman, President of electric car maker Nevs, will leave his position as of 1...
Nichia remained revenue leader in China’s LED package market for 2016 Steady growth in the LED lighting market supported the capacity expansion efforts of LED chip...
Successful first half of 2017 for Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica Elmatica can report of a successful 2017 so far. In the two first quarters, the company...
Minnetronix completes facility expansion Minnetronix, Inc., a medical technology company, has completed a 22'000 square foot...
SMS opens UK based dedicated development centre for rapid NPI The UK electronics company has officially opened the doors to ints new dedicated in-house Product Development Centre.
Stadium opens new connectivity division HQ in Sweden Stadium Group has officially inaugurated the company's new headquarters for the connectivity...
Prices of NOR Flash products go up 20% sequentially for 3Q Increasing demand for AMOLED panels from smartphone brands and the rising production of ICs...
Saab and Lockheed Martin awarded contract for training system to the US... Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin have been awarded a contract for training...
Mitel completes acquisition of Toshiba Unified Communications Systems... Mite has completed the acquisition of certain assets, inventory and support...
Agilent Technologies acquires Cobalt Light Systems Agilent Technologies informs that it has acquired Oxfordshire, UK-based Cobalt Light Systems...
AWS Electronics achieves NADCAP approval for 6th year running EMS provider AWS Electronics Group, has successfully achieved NADCAP certification at its...
Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The...
EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent...
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments