© Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric Sprinters in Düsseldorf

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf is making intensive preparations for the market launch of the next-generation of the Sprinter.

The company management and the works council have now agreed that the electric-drive Sprinter will also roll off the production line in Düsseldorf. According to the company this decision will boost the competitiveness of the location as well as secure employment.



“We are now beginning a new chapter in the Düsseldorf Sprinter story. Electric drive systems are a key technology when it comes to urban transport – especially in the commercial environment. Our far-sighted agreement that the new electric-drive Sprinter will roll of the production line here is a hugely significant one. We are ensuring the long-term prospects of our Sprinter plant and helping to make it futureproof,” states Frank Klein, Head of Operations at Mercedes-Benz Vans in a press release.



“For the works council and the workforce at the Düsseldorf site it is important that the electric Sprinter is integrated into the production alongside the conventional vehicles. The agreement is a decisive milestone in the ongoing development of our site thanks to new technologies, and sets our Sprinter plant on course for a successful future,” said Helmut Stengel, Chair of the Works Council at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf.



Over the next few years Mercedes-Benz Vans will be investing a total of around EUR 150 million in electrifying its commercial range, based on the Vito and the Sprinter.