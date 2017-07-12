© NEO Tech

NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations

EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single site with the aim of creating a more efficient operation offering customers improved service from a consolidated team.

The Wilmington and Springfield, Massachusetts facilities will be relocated into one centrally-located facility in Westborough, Massachusetts, the company writes in a press release.



According to the company the Westborough location is ideal for the growing market demands within the northeast region. The location offers a balance of skilled labor, strong concentration of technology based OEM’s and proximity to the innovation centers within New England. The new NEO Tech location features a total space of 198’000 square-feet, with 128’000 square-feet of manufacturing space and scalable to meeting the continued growth being seen.



“NEO Tech is listening to our customers within geographic corridors of innovation such as the Boston market as they require product development and manufacturing stabilization locally,” said David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our internal infrastructure enables these companies to launch their mature products to lower cost regions as required for higher production levels. Managing this end-to-end process is a tremendous value to our customer base.”



“NEO Tech’s presence in the New England area has grown significantly,” said James Howe, NEO Tech Vice President of New England Operations. “We are combining our two existing facilities into one larger site to better support our customers and increase capacity. The Westborough site will allow us to further invest and localize our infrastructure for the success of our customers.”



Consolidation of the Wilmington facility manufacturing is now underway and expected to be complete in late July. Final consolidation is expected to be completed in the later part of the year.