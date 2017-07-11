Trinseo completes acquisition of Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A.

Customers will benefit from product application synergies for the automotive interiors, consumer electronics, medical, appliances, packaging, and household goods markets.

Trinseo, a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A. (API).

s

The transaction includes API’s manufacturing and research facility at Mussolente, Italy, and all of API’s business, employees and assets. The API management team and employees are now part of Trinseo’s Performance Plastics business.



“The completion of this transaction will bring great opportunities to our customers and employees,” said Chris Pappas, President and CEO of Trinseo. “We will be able to grow the combined business by leveraging API’s soft-touch polymers and Trinseo’s rigid polymers to our collective customer base in all geographies.”