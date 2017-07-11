© Stadium

Stadium opens new connectivity division HQ in Sweden

Stadium Group has officially inaugurated the company's new headquarters for the connectivity division in Kista, Sweden.

The 400 square-meter space includes a purpose built laboratory, test facilities, a design and engineering zone, expansive office and meeting space and break-out areas for the current team of around 20 staff now based in Kista, with space for further expansion.



Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director Stadium Group Connectivity, commented: “Following the launch of a dedicated design centre for the connectivity division in Kista as a hub for Stadium Group’s wireless R&D activities in May 2016, new premises and enhanced facilities were very quickly required to support our fast-growing connectivity technologies business.”



“Over the past 12 months, we have established a dedicated team of design engineers, technical specialists and business development expertise as we strengthen our proposition focussed on meeting the needs of both existing and new customers who require design-led connected IoT solutions. The new facility provides an exceptional space for our team to flourish and better service our global customers from the European ‘wireless city’ that is Kista, Sweden.”



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO Stadium Group, added: “The Group’s connectivity division has quickly become a cornerstone of our design-led technology offering. The Kista site is supported by additional technical and commercial teams in the UK and China; manufacturing centres of excellence in the UK (Hartlepool) and Asia (Dongguan); an international purchasing office (IPO) in Shanghai; and regional fulfilment capability in Europe, Asia and North America.”