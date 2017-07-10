© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California

Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The company's technology center can now offer an end to end solution, integrating microelectronics, PCB fabrication, PCBA, memory products, quick turn prototyping, NPI and manufacturing services.

Sanmina has been operating in Costa Mesa for years, producing high tech PCBs and flex/rigid flex circuits for demanding applications including military, aerospace, semiconductor, oil & gas, medical devices and others. Sanmina has now added advanced microelectronic packaging, surface mount technology and system assembly to its technology center. Sanmina Costa Mesa also provides customers access to Sanmina’s design and manufacturing locations in North America and around the world.



Sanmina’s memory products, high capacity solid state disk drives and non-volatile memory modules, sold under the Viking Technology brand, are also developed and produced at this technology center. The Viking Technology product division brings substantial microelectronic packaging and interconnect technology to this location.



“Sanmina is proud to offer a fully integrated technology and services capability for our customers in Southern California and the southwest,” said Marco Gonzalez, EVP and COO of Sanmina’s IMS Operations in the Americas. “The complete services offered by our technology center in Costa Mesa improve time to market and simplify the supply chain for our customers in this region.”