© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 10, 2017
Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California
Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The company's technology center can now offer an end to end solution, integrating microelectronics, PCB fabrication, PCBA, memory products, quick turn prototyping, NPI and manufacturing services.
Sanmina has been operating in Costa Mesa for years, producing high tech PCBs and flex/rigid flex circuits for demanding applications including military, aerospace, semiconductor, oil & gas, medical devices and others. Sanmina has now added advanced microelectronic packaging, surface mount technology and system assembly to its technology center. Sanmina Costa Mesa also provides customers access to Sanmina’s design and manufacturing locations in North America and around the world.
Sanmina’s memory products, high capacity solid state disk drives and non-volatile memory modules, sold under the Viking Technology brand, are also developed and produced at this technology center. The Viking Technology product division brings substantial microelectronic packaging and interconnect technology to this location.
“Sanmina is proud to offer a fully integrated technology and services capability for our customers in Southern California and the southwest,” said Marco Gonzalez, EVP and COO of Sanmina’s IMS Operations in the Americas. “The complete services offered by our technology center in Costa Mesa improve time to market and simplify the supply chain for our customers in this region.”
Sanmina’s memory products, high capacity solid state disk drives and non-volatile memory modules, sold under the Viking Technology brand, are also developed and produced at this technology center. The Viking Technology product division brings substantial microelectronic packaging and interconnect technology to this location.
“Sanmina is proud to offer a fully integrated technology and services capability for our customers in Southern California and the southwest,” said Marco Gonzalez, EVP and COO of Sanmina’s IMS Operations in the Americas. “The complete services offered by our technology center in Costa Mesa improve time to market and simplify the supply chain for our customers in this region.”
Agilent Technologies acquires Cobalt Light Systems Agilent Technologies informs that it has acquired Oxfordshire, UK-based Cobalt Light Systems...
AWS Electronics achieves NADCAP approval for 6th year running EMS provider AWS Electronics Group, has successfully achieved NADCAP certification at its...
Sanmina expands its technology center in Southern California Sanmina Corporation is expanding its technology center in Costa Mesa, California.The...
EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Bob Eulau to head Sanmina EMS-provider Sanmina has appointed Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member...
AMOLED panel market to surge 63 percent in 2017 The global active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel market is forecast to surge...
Éolane gets new investor, Hivest Capital Partners French EMS-provider éolane has formalized an agreement with new investor Hivest Capital...
Hanza signs agreement with Getinge Hanza Holding has signed an agreement with Getinge for component and systems...
Daimler builds battery factory in Beijing The German company is continuing to pursue its electric offensive and is gearing up for...
Göttle invest in modernisation of production German manufacturer Göttle GmbH & Co KG continues to invest in the modernisation of its...
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021 Embedded imaging applications in cars, security, machine vision, medical, virtual reality, wearable...
Rheinmetall to modernise Boxer command vehicles Rheinmetall moderises 38 Boxer multipurpose armoured transport vehicles for the...
Saab to upgrade Swedish Corvettes Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel...
Mycronic receives order for replacement mask writer Sweden-based Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system...
Overall ASP of DRAM products go up 5% sequentially in 3Q DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers are now negotiating...
Nanoco receives supply order for CFQD resin Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other...
Clavister gets EMS-provider Sanmina on board Clavister and EMS-provider Sanmina to produce "all Swedish" security appliances hardware in...
Suss MicroTec continue production in Corona, USA Suss MicroTec will continue the production of UV projection scanners (scanners) at the...
Unimicron starts rebuilding in Geldern The Unimicron Germany GmbH, formerly Ruwel International, has started with the rebuilding of its inner-layer production facility in Geldern (Germany). The factory was completely destroyed in a fire at the end of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments