EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2017

© ra2studio dreamstime.com

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 10.5 percent for Q1 2017 to USD 2'167.5 million, compared to USD 1'962 million in Q1 2016.

Revenue by Product Category

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Revenue by Region

The Americas

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Japan

Asia/Pacific (APAC) region

The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 10.6 percent."The EDA industry reported double-digit growth in Q1, led by gains in the two largest categories, CAE and Semiconductor IP," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and president and CEO of Mentor, a Siemens business. "The two largest regions, Americas and Asia-Pacific, also reported double-digit growth in Q1."Companies that were tracked employed 37'195 professionals in Q1 2017, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the 34' 519 people employed in 1Q/2016, and up 2.2 percent compared to 4Q/2016., generated revenue of USD 707.4 million in 1Q/2017, which represents a 14.1 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 9.3 percent.revenue was USD 396 million in 1Q/2017, a 5.4 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.7 percent.revenue of USD 169.9 million for 1Q/2017 represents an increase of 2.4 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 13.3 percentrevenue totaled USD 790.5 million in 1Q/2017, a 14.8 percent increase compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.3 percent.revenue was USD 103.6 million in 1Q/2017, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average decreased 1.3 percent., EDA's largest region, purchased USD 960.7 million of EDA products and services in 1Q/2017, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to Q1 2016. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 8.7 percent. Revenue inincreased 6.2 percent in 1Q/2017 compared to 1Q/2016 on revenues of USD 307.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 5.9 percent.First quarter 2017 revenue fromdecreased 0.3 percent to USD 233.7 million compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 9.2 percent. Therevenue increased to USD 665.2 million in 1Q/2017, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to 1Q/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 16.6 percent.