© Meyer Burger Electronics Production | July 07, 2017
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million
REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest generation DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting platform for multi-crystalline silicon block slicing.
The contract value of around CHF 12 million (EUR 11 million) includes the delivery, installation and commissioning as well as service support and on-site training for the DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting platform. Delivery of the equipment will start in the third quarter 2017.
Steve O’Neil, CEO of REC Group comments: “As an industry leader for high-power multi-crystalline solar panels for many years, our success is also based on cutting-edge and cost effective manufacturing technology. Choosing Meyer Burger and their outstanding diamond wire cutting technology enables us to continue to provide high-quality solar panels with a strong reliability at a competitive price.”
Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd: “This important order confirms our excellent long-term relationship with REC and once more demonstrates that Meyer Burger’s DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting technology remains the industry-leading solution for the cost-effective production of solar wafers. The product is highly attractive to customers in both the mono-crystalline as well as the multi-crystalline wafer markets.”
Steve O’Neil, CEO of REC Group comments: “As an industry leader for high-power multi-crystalline solar panels for many years, our success is also based on cutting-edge and cost effective manufacturing technology. Choosing Meyer Burger and their outstanding diamond wire cutting technology enables us to continue to provide high-quality solar panels with a strong reliability at a competitive price.”
Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd: “This important order confirms our excellent long-term relationship with REC and once more demonstrates that Meyer Burger’s DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting technology remains the industry-leading solution for the cost-effective production of solar wafers. The product is highly attractive to customers in both the mono-crystalline as well as the multi-crystalline wafer markets.”
BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will...
Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest...
Ericsson updates on Greek investigation into contract from 1999 The Swedish company is providing an update on the ongoing investigation in Greece...
MonBat buys two German lithium-ion battery companies Monbat has acquired 100 percent of all tangible and intangible assets of both Gaia...
Bob Eulau to head Sanmina EMS-provider Sanmina has appointed Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member...
AMOLED panel market to surge 63 percent in 2017 The global active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel market is forecast to surge...
Éolane gets new investor, Hivest Capital Partners French EMS-provider éolane has formalized an agreement with new investor Hivest Capital...
Hanza signs agreement with Getinge Hanza Holding has signed an agreement with Getinge for component and systems...
Daimler builds battery factory in Beijing The German company is continuing to pursue its electric offensive and is gearing up for...
Göttle invest in modernisation of production German manufacturer Göttle GmbH & Co KG continues to invest in the modernisation of its...
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021 Embedded imaging applications in cars, security, machine vision, medical, virtual reality, wearable...
Rheinmetall to modernise Boxer command vehicles Rheinmetall moderises 38 Boxer multipurpose armoured transport vehicles for the...
Saab to upgrade Swedish Corvettes Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel...
Mycronic receives order for replacement mask writer Sweden-based Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system...
Overall ASP of DRAM products go up 5% sequentially in 3Q DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers are now negotiating...
Nanoco receives supply order for CFQD resin Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other...
Clavister gets EMS-provider Sanmina on board Clavister and EMS-provider Sanmina to produce "all Swedish" security appliances hardware in...
Suss MicroTec continue production in Corona, USA Suss MicroTec will continue the production of UV projection scanners (scanners) at the...
Unimicron starts rebuilding in Geldern The Unimicron Germany GmbH, formerly Ruwel International, has started with the rebuilding of its inner-layer production facility in Geldern (Germany). The factory was completely destroyed in a fire at the end of...
Northvolt homes in on two targets for battery production Northvolt took the next step towards establishing a large-scale battery factory in...
KSG acquires Häusermann Effective June 30, 2017, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH (Gornsdorf) has acquired 100 percent of...
Jabil and a new Silver Creek facility EMS-provider Jabil is officially opening its new 110'000 square foot Silver Creek mechanical...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments