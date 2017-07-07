Ad
© Meyer Burger Electronics Production | July 07, 2017

Meyer Burger gets CHF 12 million

REC Group has awarded Meyer Burger a contract for the delivery and installation of the latest generation DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting platform for multi-crystalline silicon block slicing.
The con­tract value of around CHF 12 mil­lion (EUR 11 million) in­cludes the de­liv­ery, in­stal­la­tion and com­mis­sion­ing as well as ser­vice sup­port and on-site train­ing for the DW 288 Se­ries 3 di­a­mond wire cut­ting plat­form. De­liv­ery of the equip­ment will start in the third quar­ter 2017.

Steve O’Neil, CEO of REC Group com­ments: “As an in­dus­try leader for high-power multi-crys­talline solar pan­els for many years, our suc­cess is also based on cut­ting-edge and cost ef­fec­tive man­u­fac­tur­ing tech­nol­ogy. Choos­ing Meyer Burger and their out­stand­ing di­a­mond wire cut­ting tech­nol­ogy en­ables us to con­tinue to pro­vide high-qual­ity solar pan­els with a strong re­li­a­bil­ity at a com­pet­i­tive price.”

Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger Tech­nol­ogy Ltd: “This im­por­tant order con­firms our ex­cel­lent long-term re­la­tion­ship with REC and once more demon­strates that Meyer Burger’s DW 288 Se­ries 3 di­a­mond wire cut­ting tech­nol­ogy re­mains the in­dus­try-lead­ing so­lu­tion for the cost-ef­fec­tive pro­duc­tion of solar wafers. The prod­uct is highly at­trac­tive to cus­tomers in both the mono-crys­talline as well as the multi-crys­talline wafer mar­kets.”

