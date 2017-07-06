© hanza Electronics Production | July 06, 2017
Hanza signs agreement with Getinge
Hanza Holding has signed an agreement with Getinge for component and systems manufacturing for medical products. Production will initially take place in Hanza's manufacturing cluster in Estonia.
"It is great and very important for us to be involved in creating innovative and cost-effective manufacturing solutions for Getinge medical products," says Thomas Lindström, VP, Head of Business Solutions. "Our strategy of manufacturing clusters for economic and environmental sustainability is something that fits well into Getinge's vision."
"We have high demands on the products we deliver considering the segment we work in, so it is important that our manufacturing partner lives up to this," says Charlotta Elgström, Purchasing Director. "We work long-term in consolidating our supplier base, thus we seek suppliers who can take greater responsibility and continuously develop our business. We found it in Hanza".
