Rheinmetall to modernise Boxer command vehicles

Rheinmetall moderises 38 Boxer multipurpose armoured transport vehicles for the Bundeswehr, all of them configured for a command role.

On 28 June 2017, OCCAR, the European procurement agency, awarded the Boxer consortium, ARTEC, a contract to upgrade these vehicles to A2 status. ARTEC is expected to pass the order on to consortium partner Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles during the next few weeks. For Rheinmetall the gross value of the contract comes to around EUR 21 million. The order will be complete in mid 2020.



Modernizing the Boxer command vehicles to A2 design status will involve a whole host of modifications affecting both the chassis and mission module. Among other things, the vehicles will be retrofitted with advanced driver visualization technology, weapon systems, IT equipment modules and communication systems.