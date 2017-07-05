© mycronic (illustration purposes only)

Mycronic receives order for replacement mask writer

Sweden-based Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

The customer, placed in Asia, has previously exchanged older systems with Mycronic equipment. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2018.



Mycronic has now received eight orders since the introduction of the replacement offering.



”Our replacement offering provides the customer a long term and secure service solution while at the same time allows them to increase productivity. That is why our customers continue the exchange of older systems, ” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP & General Manager Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB.