Clavister gets EMS-provider Sanmina on board

Clavister and EMS-provider Sanmina to produce "all Swedish" security appliances hardware in Örnsköldsvik (Sweden).

Selected models of Clavister's appliance hardware is now being produced at the Sanmina manufacturing facility in Örnsköldsvik (Sweden). The production collaboration creates a total end-to-end Swedish product line, from innovation through software design, implementation and testing, to final production and assembly.



"Having a high-quality and high-technology Sanmina production facility based here, near our headquarters in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, allows for a highly agile approach to product design, prototyping and rapid production with tight collaboration between the two companies' engineering and supply chain teams. We're also encouraged by Sanmina's competitiveness which will have a positive impact on our business metrics, including improved logistics and aftersales services. Overall, it's a very positive development for our customers and partners as well as our operational expenditures," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.