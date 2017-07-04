© KSG Leiterplatten

KSG acquires Häusermann

Effective June 30, 2017, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH (Gornsdorf) has acquired 100 percent of Austria-based PCB manufacturer Häusermann GmbH (Gars am Kamp).

"Häusermann and KSG are among the most successful and fastest growing companies within the European printed circuit board industry. Through the merger, we will be able to concentrate our strengths and continue to be a competent and reliable supplier for our customers. Together, we will be able to better address the technological challenges of the future and accompany the growth of our customers as a strategic partner", KSG Leiterplatten announced in a statement.