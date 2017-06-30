© Adaptsys Electronics Production | June 30, 2017
Adaptsys equipment at work at Action Circuits
An advanced automated programming system supplied by Adaptsys is boosting productivity and enhancingflexibility of the device programming service offered by Action Circuits
“The increased throughput of small footprint devices coupled with the range of technologies and packaging types has increased dramatically”, says Martin Harvey, Commercial Director of Action Circuits (UK) Ltd.: “To be able to support all these devices with a single machine gives us several advantages - particularly a reduction in the number of systems, sites and sockets we require, which in turn saves money, simplifies our processes, reduces the need for training on different systems and cuts the size and space requirements.”
Luton-based Action Circuits was already familiar with Adaptsys and the BPM Microsystems range of programmers: “We have considerable experience of the company’s technology and products, and the product they were offering meant that we could incorporate it seamlessly into our existing processes and work flows. In addition, they are always open to suggestions for improvements within their product range and subsequent software updates”, says Martin Harvey.
The company was also able to use existing peripherals such as device feeders and programming sockets from existing handling platforms on new programming products, and could preserve the intellectual property created from working with other BPM Microsystems products.
“To summarise, the key reason we chose this product was that no other automated programmer on the market offered the same universal support for all the device types that we needed to programme as well as the speed we needed”, says Martin Harvey. “It provides us with a constant and stable programming and SMT handling solution with the flexibility and high quality that is expected by, and delivered to, our own customers.”
Luton-based Action Circuits was already familiar with Adaptsys and the BPM Microsystems range of programmers: “We have considerable experience of the company’s technology and products, and the product they were offering meant that we could incorporate it seamlessly into our existing processes and work flows. In addition, they are always open to suggestions for improvements within their product range and subsequent software updates”, says Martin Harvey.
The company was also able to use existing peripherals such as device feeders and programming sockets from existing handling platforms on new programming products, and could preserve the intellectual property created from working with other BPM Microsystems products.
“To summarise, the key reason we chose this product was that no other automated programmer on the market offered the same universal support for all the device types that we needed to programme as well as the speed we needed”, says Martin Harvey. “It provides us with a constant and stable programming and SMT handling solution with the flexibility and high quality that is expected by, and delivered to, our own customers.”
Adaptsys equipment at work at Action Circuits An advanced automated programming system supplied by Adaptsys is boosting...
Diebold Nixdorf sell legacy business to Cennox Diebold Nixdorf has agreed to sell its legacy Diebold business in the United Kingdom to Cennox...
Eltek receives USD 1.4M loan from Nistec PCB manufacturer Eltek has obtained a loan of NIS 5 million (USD 1.4 million) from Nistec...
Danutek adds to headcount Distributor Danutek, the daughter company of Altus, is increasing its presence in Europe...
MicroVision ships initial production display engines MicroVision has begun shipments of its small form factor display engine to its...
Worldwide wearables market to nearly double by 2021 As the wearables market transforms, total shipment volumes are expected to...
OHB Italia and Arianespace to launch PRISMA satellite OHB Italia Spa and Arianespace signed the launch contract for the Italian Space Agency’s...
Sunstone Circuits invests in Orbotech equipment Sunstone Circuits has added an Orbotech Paragon 9800 to its Oregon manufacturing facility.
Stadium Group upgrades UK Power facility Stadium Stontronics has significantly upgraded its Reading-based facility with the...
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion...
Samsung opens USD 380M facility in South Carolina Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a home appliance...
Brexit negotiations are all about limiting damages Brexit will be a burden on the economy. Both parties are called upon to quickly reach agreement...
Daqri partners with Flex Flex and LA-based Augmented Reality (AR) platform specialist Daqri have entered into an agreement to manufacture Augmented Reality headsets at the Flex facility in Cork, Ireland, beginning this summer.
NextFlex ramps pilot manufacturing for flexible hybrid electronics NextFlex has begun the ramp of its Technology Hub's pilot manufacturing line with the...
EL AL Airlines orders additional Smiths Detection systems EL AL Airlines has purchased 11 additional CTX 5800 explosives detection systems (EDS) to...
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments