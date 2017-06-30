© Adaptsys

Adaptsys equipment at work at Action Circuits

An advanced automated programming system supplied by Adaptsys is boosting productivity and enhancingflexibility of the device programming service offered by Action Circuits

“The increased throughput of small footprint devices coupled with the range of technologies and packaging types has increased dramatically”, says Martin Harvey, Commercial Director of Action Circuits (UK) Ltd.: “To be able to support all these devices with a single machine gives us several advantages - particularly a reduction in the number of systems, sites and sockets we require, which in turn saves money, simplifies our processes, reduces the need for training on different systems and cuts the size and space requirements.”



Luton-based Action Circuits was already familiar with Adaptsys and the BPM Microsystems range of programmers: “We have considerable experience of the company’s technology and products, and the product they were offering meant that we could incorporate it seamlessly into our existing processes and work flows. In addition, they are always open to suggestions for improvements within their product range and subsequent software updates”, says Martin Harvey.



The company was also able to use existing peripherals such as device feeders and programming sockets from existing handling platforms on new programming products, and could preserve the intellectual property created from working with other BPM Microsystems products.



“To summarise, the key reason we chose this product was that no other automated programmer on the market offered the same universal support for all the device types that we needed to programme as well as the speed we needed”, says Martin Harvey. “It provides us with a constant and stable programming and SMT handling solution with the flexibility and high quality that is expected by, and delivered to, our own customers.”