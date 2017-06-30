© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 30, 2017
MicroVision ships initial production display engines
MicroVision has begun shipments of its small form factor display engine to its customer, an Asian electronics device manufacturer.
The engines in this initial shipment to the Asian OEM are part of a USD 6.7 million order for a customized display engine, PSE-0403-103, to be embedded in a smartphone. MicroVision plans to begin volume shipments in July, and expects a large majority of the units in this order to be shipped by the end of 2017.
For its smartphone design, the customer required an electronics board layout that varied from the standard form of MicroVision’s PSE-0403-101 display engine. MicroVision was able to design an engine that met the customer’s requirements and could be manufactured by MicroVision’s supply chain partner. This module, PSE-0403-103, uses the same MEMS and ASICS components as the standard MicroVision PSE-0403-101 engine.
