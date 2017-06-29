© ruag space Electronics Production | June 29, 2017
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping
RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion doubles the company's capacity in Linköping and meets a strong order volume, both in the commercial and institutional market.
The high bay facility stretches over 4'000m2, and will be a core element in RUAG Space’s manufacturing process for launcher adapters, dispensers and satellite separation systems.
On the latest Ariane 5 flight for example, RUAG Space provided an enhanced, 50 percent lighter version of its payload adapter system, optimized for new all-electrical satellites. For the global constellation OneWeb, dispensers from Linköping will bring a total of 32 satellites per launch into orbit. Furthermore, the site in Linköping delivers sounding rocket guidance systems – with both NASA and ESA relying on these advanced RUAG Space technologies.
Jörgen Remmelg, General Manager of RUAG Space in Linköping, commented: ”In today’s growing and fast-paced space market, our customers have even higher expectations – in terms of efficient processes and flexible delivery. Having started construction only a year ago, we can now present a tailor made space factory with all new infrastructure that is fundamental for our continued development in Linköping. We are for sure ready to take on new business with this additional capability – contributing critical products to European and US space missions.”
Overall, RUAG Space employs around 500 staff in Sweden, thereof 100 in Linköping. The Swedish headquarters are in Gothenburg, which specializes in the design and manufacturing of digital electronics, microwave electronics and antennas.
images: Jörgen Remmelg (right) from RUAG Space during a tour through the RUAG Space facilities in Linköping. / Elisabeth Nilsson (Country Governor for Östergötland) and Olle Norberg (Director General of the Swedish National Space Board) during the ribbon cutting.
On the latest Ariane 5 flight for example, RUAG Space provided an enhanced, 50 percent lighter version of its payload adapter system, optimized for new all-electrical satellites. For the global constellation OneWeb, dispensers from Linköping will bring a total of 32 satellites per launch into orbit. Furthermore, the site in Linköping delivers sounding rocket guidance systems – with both NASA and ESA relying on these advanced RUAG Space technologies.
Jörgen Remmelg, General Manager of RUAG Space in Linköping, commented: ”In today’s growing and fast-paced space market, our customers have even higher expectations – in terms of efficient processes and flexible delivery. Having started construction only a year ago, we can now present a tailor made space factory with all new infrastructure that is fundamental for our continued development in Linköping. We are for sure ready to take on new business with this additional capability – contributing critical products to European and US space missions.”
Overall, RUAG Space employs around 500 staff in Sweden, thereof 100 in Linköping. The Swedish headquarters are in Gothenburg, which specializes in the design and manufacturing of digital electronics, microwave electronics and antennas.
images: Jörgen Remmelg (right) from RUAG Space during a tour through the RUAG Space facilities in Linköping. / Elisabeth Nilsson (Country Governor for Östergötland) and Olle Norberg (Director General of the Swedish National Space Board) during the ribbon cutting.
Sunstone Circuits invests in Orbotech equipment Sunstone Circuits has added an Orbotech Paragon 9800 to its Oregon manufacturing facility.
Stadium Group upgrades UK Power facility Stadium Stontronics has significantly upgraded its Reading-based facility with the...
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion...
Samsung opens USD 380M facility in South Carolina Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a home appliance...
Brexit negotiations are all about limiting damages Brexit will be a burden on the economy. Both parties are called upon to quickly reach agreement...
Daqri partners with Flex Flex and LA-based Augmented Reality (AR) platform specialist Daqri have entered into an agreement to manufacture Augmented Reality headsets at the Flex facility in Cork, Ireland, beginning this summer.
NextFlex ramps pilot manufacturing for flexible hybrid electronics NextFlex has begun the ramp of its Technology Hub's pilot manufacturing line with the...
EL AL Airlines orders additional Smiths Detection systems EL AL Airlines has purchased 11 additional CTX 5800 explosives detection systems (EDS) to...
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments