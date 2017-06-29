© samsung electronics america Electronics Production | June 29, 2017
Samsung opens USD 380M facility in South Carolina
Samsung reached an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County (USA).
“We aspire to be the global leader in premium home appliances,” said Samsung Electronics CEO B.K. Yoon. “This new investment will enable Samsung to increase the speed with which we can deliver premium home appliances that reflect the regional preferences of our fastest growing and most important consumer market.”
Samsung began contemplating an expansion of its U.S. production base nearly three years ago and initiated discussions with South Carolina in the fall of 2016. The USD 380 million facility will produce some of Samsung’s home appliances and will generate 954 local jobs by 2020.
“As a global leader in technology, Samsung could have gone anywhere to locate its new facility, but chose to invest in South Carolina because it’s a great place to do business,” said Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator from South Carolina. “Samsung’s new plant will inject millions of dollars into Newberry and serve as a catalyst for further investment across the Palmetto State. I’m excited we are strengthening South Carolina’s collaboration and partnership with Samsung. It will pay dividends for both in the years to come.”
Image: In this photograph provided by Samsung Electronics America, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (standing left), Senator Lindsey Graham (standing left center), Korean Vice Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy Inho Lee (standing right center), Samsung Electronics America President & CEO Tim Baxter (standing right), Samsung Electronics President & CEO of Consumer Electronics Boo-Keun Yoon (seated left) and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (seated right) announce plans to open a Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry, S.C., Wednesday June 28th, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The plant is slated to bring 954 jobs to the region by 2020.
