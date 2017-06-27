© LG (illustration purpose only) Analysis | June 27, 2017
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply
LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD panels on June 24, when a deadly accident occurred at its P8-1 panel fab in Paju, South Korea.
The Gen-8.5 has been shut down for repair and investigation by the local authorities. WitsView, a division of TrendForce, states that this incident will have a major impact on the supply of large-size panels in the third quarter. While panel quotes have softened during the second quarter, the third quarter will see a return of seasonal demand from device vendors. The accident at P8-1 will contribute to a tightening of the supply and help prop up prices to some extent.
To have P8-1 resume operation after the investigation and repair will take two weeks to a month. During this interim period, LGD’s monthly production capacity for large-size panels in area is estimated to be cut down by 715,000 square meters. This loss of production capacity in turn will affect the supply situation in the third quarter.
WitsView’s analysis model initially estimated that the glut ratio of large-size panel market for this third quarter will be 4%. The shutdown of P8-1 has led to a downward revision. If the fab is closed for two weeks, then the projected glut ratio will drop to 3.4%. A four-week closure will further lower the figure down to 2.8%. On the whole, the supply in the third quarter will be tighter than initially anticipated. Furthermore, prices of panels of certain sizes (e.g. the 55-inch) will regain stability after experiencing a gradual slide in the second quarter.
For device vendors, the accident at P8-1 is too sudden for them to make adjustments in their panel purchases and product mixes. LGD’s compatriot and Japanese clients will bear the brunt of the supply disruption, while some orders will be shifted to Samsung Display (SDC) and BOE Technology (BOE). As for Taiwanese panel makers, their ability to take advantage of this situation is also limited because their product mixes are very different from LGD’s. Nonetheless, WitsView believes that the loss of production capacity will cause orders to be rerouted and increase the aggressiveness of stock up activities during the busy season of the third quarter. Therefore, the entire panel industry will benefit from the strengthening of the demand.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
To have P8-1 resume operation after the investigation and repair will take two weeks to a month. During this interim period, LGD’s monthly production capacity for large-size panels in area is estimated to be cut down by 715,000 square meters. This loss of production capacity in turn will affect the supply situation in the third quarter.
WitsView’s analysis model initially estimated that the glut ratio of large-size panel market for this third quarter will be 4%. The shutdown of P8-1 has led to a downward revision. If the fab is closed for two weeks, then the projected glut ratio will drop to 3.4%. A four-week closure will further lower the figure down to 2.8%. On the whole, the supply in the third quarter will be tighter than initially anticipated. Furthermore, prices of panels of certain sizes (e.g. the 55-inch) will regain stability after experiencing a gradual slide in the second quarter.
For device vendors, the accident at P8-1 is too sudden for them to make adjustments in their panel purchases and product mixes. LGD’s compatriot and Japanese clients will bear the brunt of the supply disruption, while some orders will be shifted to Samsung Display (SDC) and BOE Technology (BOE). As for Taiwanese panel makers, their ability to take advantage of this situation is also limited because their product mixes are very different from LGD’s. Nonetheless, WitsView believes that the loss of production capacity will cause orders to be rerouted and increase the aggressiveness of stock up activities during the busy season of the third quarter. Therefore, the entire panel industry will benefit from the strengthening of the demand.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Harris and South Korean weather makers Harris Corp has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea...
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017 Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems...
April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments