© smiths (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | June 28, 2017
EL AL Airlines orders additional Smiths Detection systems
EL AL Airlines has purchased 11 additional CTX 5800 explosives detection systems (EDS) to screen hold baggage.
EL AL Airlines, which procures and operates baggage screening equipment to complement local efforts, has previously deployed CTX 5800 to select global locations including airports in France, Germany, Thailand, the UK and the US. Scheduled for deployment in 2017, this order brings the total number of CTX 5800 operated by EL AL Airlines to approximately 30.
“A global leader in passenger safety and security, Smiths Detection is delighted that EL AL continues to recognize the detection and operational capabilities of CTX 5800," said Richard Siegwald, Director, Global EDS at Smiths Detection. “By combining field-tested explosives detection solutions with a global service footprint and rapid response capabilities, Smiths Detection offers all airports and airlines a reliable pathway to advanced hold baggage screening.”
