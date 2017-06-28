NextFlex ramps pilot manufacturing for flexible hybrid electronics

© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

NextFlex has begun the ramp of its Technology Hub's pilot manufacturing line with the installation of several pieces of production equipment.

Some of the new equipment recently received at the NextFlex Technology Hub includes:

A Meyer Burger PiXDRO Printer, for digital printing of conductive inks on flexible substrates.

A BTU International Pyramax high-throughput reflow oven. This machine is on loan to NextFlex from BTU.

A Universal Instruments Corporation Fusion SC1-07, for surface mount, pick-and-place of discrete components and final assembly processes, which includes a multiple wafer feeder that enables bare die placement.

A Nanotronics nSpec, for optical inspection of substrates and surface morphology for other materials. This machine is on loan to NextFlex from Nanotronics.

The NextFlex Technology Hub, currently, the only single-source FHE processing production line in the US, will be used primarily by NextFlex and its members to prove new technology, develop new manufacturing processes, and to test new materials on equipment in a live manufacturing environment.Traditionally, electronics assembled with lead-free solder processes are performed by a number of separate suppliers: IC packaging, component assembly, PCB manufacturing and box-build providers. But, due to the intricate form factor requirements of working with ultra-thin and flexible die, it is more advantageous to co-locate process steps such as die bond, functional printing, encapsulation, and passive printing at a single location – key capabilities that the new Technology Hub addresses."This equipment significantly increases our capability and we're already running samples in the cleanroom," said Jason Marsh, Director of Technology at NextFlex. "We're very excited to see the Technology Hub come on line and expect to have a full end-to-end process in place by the end of 2017."