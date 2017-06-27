© Velodyne LiDAR (illustration purpose only) Analysis | June 27, 2017
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe
The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an estimated USD 735.0 million in 2025 to a projected USD 2,557.3 million by 2030.
Factors such as the rising popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, government regulations for vehicle safety, and an increase in the adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs are driving the global market. However, the high cost of LIDAR systems is a major restraint for the market.
The autonomous vehicles segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the LiDAR sensor automotive market in 2025. Several major OEMs, like General Motors Company, Audi, Ford, and the Volvo Group, are developing and innovating fully autonomous driving technologies with the help of LiDAR technology.
The bumper and grill segment is estimated to hold the largest market size of the LiDAR sensor automotive market, by location, during the forecast period. Factors such as the need to provide a better field of view without affecting vehicle appearance have led to the embedding of LiDAR in bumpers and grills.
The solid state LiDAR type segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The solid state LiDAR is smaller, lighter, and more cost effective than the mechanical/scanning LiDAR. The decreasing cost of components along with the increasing participation of major players across the automotive LiDAR industry has also helped reduce the overall cost of solid state LiDAR features.
The battery electric passenger vehicle segment of the global market, by vehicle type, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the OEMs are testing their autonomous vehicle technology in battery electric vehicles. The market share of the battery electric passenger vehicles segment is expected to increase in the near future due to these factors and the prediction by industry experts that most autonomous vehicles in the future will be electric vehicles.
The LiDAR sensor automotive market in Europe is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The market is estimated to hold a majority share of the global LiDAR sensor automotive market, by value and volume. The European Union is also in favor of legalizing the use of LiDAR-based ADAS applications to increase vehicle safety. Autonomous vehicles are already being tested in several countries in the region, such as Germany and France. This is also expected to increase the adoption of LiDAR sensor-based ADAS applications in Europe, which will ultimately impact the market.
The autonomous vehicles segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the LiDAR sensor automotive market in 2025. Several major OEMs, like General Motors Company, Audi, Ford, and the Volvo Group, are developing and innovating fully autonomous driving technologies with the help of LiDAR technology.
The bumper and grill segment is estimated to hold the largest market size of the LiDAR sensor automotive market, by location, during the forecast period. Factors such as the need to provide a better field of view without affecting vehicle appearance have led to the embedding of LiDAR in bumpers and grills.
The solid state LiDAR type segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The solid state LiDAR is smaller, lighter, and more cost effective than the mechanical/scanning LiDAR. The decreasing cost of components along with the increasing participation of major players across the automotive LiDAR industry has also helped reduce the overall cost of solid state LiDAR features.
The battery electric passenger vehicle segment of the global market, by vehicle type, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the OEMs are testing their autonomous vehicle technology in battery electric vehicles. The market share of the battery electric passenger vehicles segment is expected to increase in the near future due to these factors and the prediction by industry experts that most autonomous vehicles in the future will be electric vehicles.
The LiDAR sensor automotive market in Europe is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The market is estimated to hold a majority share of the global LiDAR sensor automotive market, by value and volume. The European Union is also in favor of legalizing the use of LiDAR-based ADAS applications to increase vehicle safety. Autonomous vehicles are already being tested in several countries in the region, such as Germany and France. This is also expected to increase the adoption of LiDAR sensor-based ADAS applications in Europe, which will ultimately impact the market.
Accident at LGD’s Gen-8.5 Fab in South Korea will tighten supply LG Display (LGD) suffered a serious disruption to its production of large-size LCD...
Saab gets contract from Airbus Helicopters Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the...
LiDAR sensor automotive market fastest growth in Europe The automotive LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.32 percent, from an...
Audi goes electric in Brussels German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron...
OHB System builds a further eight navigation satellites ESA and the European Commission award OHB System AG a contract for a further eight navigation satellites. The contract is worth EUR 324 million.
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Harris and South Korean weather makers Harris Corp has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea...
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017 Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems...
April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments