© Audi

Audi goes electric in Brussels

German car manufacturer Audi is embracing an electric future; production of the Audi e-tron Sportback will start at Audi Brussels (Belgium) in 2019.

That Audi plant will therefore be responsible for producing a second fully electric model. The Audi e-tron electric SUV will drive off the assembly line there as of 2018.



“With the decision on the Audi e-tron Sportback, we are showing that Audi takes the issue of electric mobility seriously. A second battery-electric model will lead to optimal capacity utilization at our plant in Brussels,” stated Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG.