© bombardier Electronics Production | June 26, 2017
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France
Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation SNCF, on behalf of the Paris public transport authority STIF.
This call off is valued at approximately EUR 867 million and includes price escalations based on best faith assessment of assumptions. These new trains, entirely financed by the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d’Ile-de-France), are planned to enter service at the end of 2019 on Line N leaving from Paris Montparnasse Station as well as on portions of the RER D line.
“Based on our successful Bombardier Omneo double deck platform, each Regio 2N offers space for 1,000 passengers, translating into more comfort and seating capacity for the busy commuter lines in the Île-de-France Region. It also represents a great benefit to Crespin site, the Hauts-de-France Region and the French rail industry”, stated Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transport France.
To date, ten French regions have ordered a total of 341 Omneo/Regio 2N trains under a contract signed in 2010 with SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français) on behalf of the regions for a maximum of 860 trains. Orders per region are as follows: 40 Omneo Premium intercity trains for Normandy and 301 Regio 2N for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (40), Brittany (26), Centre-Val de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (125), Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Occitanie (18), Pays-de-la-Loire (13), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (16).
“Based on our successful Bombardier Omneo double deck platform, each Regio 2N offers space for 1,000 passengers, translating into more comfort and seating capacity for the busy commuter lines in the Île-de-France Region. It also represents a great benefit to Crespin site, the Hauts-de-France Region and the French rail industry”, stated Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transport France.
To date, ten French regions have ordered a total of 341 Omneo/Regio 2N trains under a contract signed in 2010 with SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français) on behalf of the regions for a maximum of 860 trains. Orders per region are as follows: 40 Omneo Premium intercity trains for Normandy and 301 Regio 2N for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (40), Brittany (26), Centre-Val de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (125), Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Occitanie (18), Pays-de-la-Loire (13), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (16).
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Harris and South Korean weather makers Harris Corp has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea...
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017 Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems...
April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent...
Foxconn looks at Wisconsin? Foxconn may consider building a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. However, Michigan...
VirTex hires new staff EMS-provider VirTex has recently added a new test engineer to its team as Hector Palacious joins...
Toshiba: Deal to add pressure on Samsung in NAND Flash market Toshiba has chosen a consortium led by U.S.-based Bain Capital and investors...
Yaskawa continues to invest in Europe Japanese technology group Yaskawa is investing in 10,000 m² of modern factories and...
L3's flight recorders in Airbus Commercial Jets L3 has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments