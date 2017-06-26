© Heraeus Photovoltaics Electronics Production | June 26, 2017
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space
Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Under the agreement, the two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in regular processes, dual printing and other new technologies and solutions to optimize metallization paste performance and application, as well as production process improvements in the solar cell production of Solar Space and Zhonghui Photovoltaics.
Liu Guyan, general manager of Solar Space, said, “Based on the remarkable advantages of Heraeus Photovoltaics’ SOL9641BX in single process, we will be able to improve our competitiveness with more powerful support from Heraeus in our dual printing and the other processes that are planned for the future. Together with Heraeus expertise, we also expect further breakthroughs in performance through optimization of the SOL9642BX product and production processes.” Liu expressed that the exchange and cooperation with Heraeus regarding technologies, development and other cores would be enhanced by Solar Space’s planning for four phases’ development.
Dr. Zhang Weiming, senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Heraeus Photovoltaics, said, “Combining Solar Space Know-how and Heraeus expertise indicates a great strategic step for the industry. Heraeus’ technologies, understanding of the industry and process expertise are unique in the industry. This cooperation will support Solar Space to further improve processes, efficiencies and will help both companies to grow further.”
-----
image: Dr. He Weiming (fifth from left) and Mr. Yu Guyan (third from right), both management team
Liu Guyan, general manager of Solar Space, said, “Based on the remarkable advantages of Heraeus Photovoltaics’ SOL9641BX in single process, we will be able to improve our competitiveness with more powerful support from Heraeus in our dual printing and the other processes that are planned for the future. Together with Heraeus expertise, we also expect further breakthroughs in performance through optimization of the SOL9642BX product and production processes.” Liu expressed that the exchange and cooperation with Heraeus regarding technologies, development and other cores would be enhanced by Solar Space’s planning for four phases’ development.
Dr. Zhang Weiming, senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Heraeus Photovoltaics, said, “Combining Solar Space Know-how and Heraeus expertise indicates a great strategic step for the industry. Heraeus’ technologies, understanding of the industry and process expertise are unique in the industry. This cooperation will support Solar Space to further improve processes, efficiencies and will help both companies to grow further.”
-----
image: Dr. He Weiming (fifth from left) and Mr. Yu Guyan (third from right), both management team
Wales and high-tech for the world What do you do to show the world that Wales isn't just sheep and green valleys? You showcase the circa 3'000 businesses and over 40'000 people who, alongside universities, are driving the progression of the Welsh tech...
7 Chinese manufacturers in Top10 China accounted for 10 of Top14 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, with the market share...
Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French...
OSI Systems and a USD 9M order OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Foxconn invests in China ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the...
Airbus cooperates with ONERA and DLR Airbus has signed a partnership with two European Research facilities, ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center).
Optomec gets to deliver ALSS to NASA Optomec was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive...
Safran and Hanwha sign strategic partnership Safran and Hanwha signed a Strategic Cooperation MoU to expand cooperation to new significant programs, such as in propulsion, aeronautical and defense equipment.
Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer...
German robotics and automation booming German robotics and automation is on course for growth: The sales volume reached a new high...
BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in...
Jeff Fettig steps down as Whirlpool CEO Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation's Chairman and CEO since 2004, will step down as...
Safran signs production contract for Strix sights Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.
Harris and South Korean weather makers Harris Corp has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea...
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017 Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems...
April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent...
Foxconn looks at Wisconsin? Foxconn may consider building a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. However, Michigan...
VirTex hires new staff EMS-provider VirTex has recently added a new test engineer to its team as Hector Palacious joins...
Toshiba: Deal to add pressure on Samsung in NAND Flash market Toshiba has chosen a consortium led by U.S.-based Bain Capital and investors...
Yaskawa continues to invest in Europe Japanese technology group Yaskawa is investing in 10,000 m² of modern factories and...
L3's flight recorders in Airbus Commercial Jets L3 has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments