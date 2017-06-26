© Heraeus Photovoltaics

Heraeus signs partnership with Solar Space

Heraeus Photovoltaics has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Solar Space.

Under the agreement, the two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in regular processes, dual printing and other new technologies and solutions to optimize metallization paste performance and application, as well as production process improvements in the solar cell production of Solar Space and Zhonghui Photovoltaics.



Liu Guyan, general manager of Solar Space, said, “Based on the remarkable advantages of Heraeus Photovoltaics’ SOL9641BX in single process, we will be able to improve our competitiveness with more powerful support from Heraeus in our dual printing and the other processes that are planned for the future. Together with Heraeus expertise, we also expect further breakthroughs in performance through optimization of the SOL9642BX product and production processes.” Liu expressed that the exchange and cooperation with Heraeus regarding technologies, development and other cores would be enhanced by Solar Space’s planning for four phases’ development.



Dr. Zhang Weiming, senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Heraeus Photovoltaics, said, “Combining Solar Space Know-how and Heraeus expertise indicates a great strategic step for the industry. Heraeus’ technologies, understanding of the industry and process expertise are unique in the industry. This cooperation will support Solar Space to further improve processes, efficiencies and will help both companies to grow further.”

image: Dr. He Weiming (fifth from left) and Mr. Yu Guyan (third from right), both management team