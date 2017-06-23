© Adrien Daste / Safran (illustration purpose only)

Safran signs production contract for Strix sights

Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France.

This latest tranche is part of France's revised 2014–19 defense spending plan, which calls for a homogenous fleet of 67 Tiger HAD (multi-role attack) helicopters.



Developed and produced by Safran, the Strix sight for the Tiger HAD is a gyrostabilized optronic system comprising a thermal imager, daylight camera and laser designator.



Production of this new tranche of Strix sights will involve several Safran entities through 2020 and beyond. Through-life support for these sights is covered by a comprehensive multiyear contract awarded by OCCAR to Safran in late 2016 for all sights on the Tiger helicopters deployed by Germany, Spain and France.