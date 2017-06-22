© ZVEI

April marks further growth for German PCB manufacturers

Turnover in April 2017 - per working day - for German PCB manufacturers was 13.6 percent higher when compared with April 2016.

However, April 2017 had three working days less than the reference month 2016. Therefore, the industry closed three percent below last year, writes industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



YTD, the number of working days is the same for both years. Cumulatively over the first four months, sales figures increased more than five percent YoY.



Order intake in April declined 15 percent YoY. Due to the high number of orders received during the first four months, order intake for 2017 is almost 14 percent higher than that of the corresponding period of 2016.



The book-to-bill ratio in April stood at 0.97.



The number of employees working within the German PCB industry increased by 6.3 percent when compared to April 2016.