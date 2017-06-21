© intel (illustration purpose only)

L3's flight recorders in Airbus Commercial Jets

L3 has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders for the entire range of Airbus commercial aircraft.

L3 will also be the integrator, in partnership with Airbus, of a new Automatic Deployable Flight Recorder (ADFR) that will be designed and manufactured by DRS Technologies Canada Ltd. (a Leonardo DRS company).



“L3 is extremely proud to be the partner of choice for Airbus for this new technology innovation, which enables rapid recovery of flight recorders and contributes to increased safety in air travel,” said Kris Ganase, President of the L3 Aviation Products sector within the Electronic Systems business segment. “This combined fixed and deployable system is an example of the technology that has made L3 one of the leading providers of flight recorders to airlines and OEMs.”



Charles Champion, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said, “Airbus, together with L3 Technologies and Leonardo DRS, is very pleased to be leading the commercial aircraft industry in implementing into our aircraft new deployable flight data and 25-hour voice recording capability.” He added, “Starting with the very long-range A350 XWB, we look forward to progressively installing these new voice and data recovery devices across our entire product range.”



The new recording systems will be available in 2019, initially on the A350, with subsequent deployment on all other Airbus aircraft types.