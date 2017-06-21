© kitron

Kitron to produce Husqvarna's robotic lawn mowers

Kitron has received a contract with a potential value of NOK 600 million over a five-year period from Husqvarna Group.

The new agreement includes five products for the Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mowers product range and is in addition to existing manufacturing volumes.



Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Lithuania.



"We are very pleased that Husqvarna Group once again shows us trust. Our long-term cooperation and ability to understand their true needs have made it possible for us to offer flexible, sustainable and cost efficient solutions supporting Husqvarna Groups strategy. This contract will facilitate our future growth and fortify our position with Husqvarna Group as an integrated part of its supply chain," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.