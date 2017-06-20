© saniphoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 20, 2017
Enphase Energy signs license agreement with Flextronics
Microinverter producer Enphase Energy has signed a license agreement with EMS-giant Flextronics.
Flextronics has already been Enphase's microinverter manufacturing partner for several years now, so this is not a new business relationship and Enphase has not yet filed the complete agreement with the SEC either.
On June 13, 2017, Enphase Energy, Inc. entered into a Master License Agreement (“Agreement”) with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd. (“Flextronics”), under which Enphase licenses its intellectual property to Flextronics in order to allow Flextronics to market, manufacture, and sell certain Enphase products. Such rights may be used to assure continuity of supply to Enphase customers.
Like any other microinverter producer, Enphase Energy has to deal with strong market competition and such an agreement might be a covert way of announcing further streamlining. A copy of the full text will be filed as an exhibit to Enphase’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2017.
