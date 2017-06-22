© VirTex

VirTex hires new staff

EMS-provider VirTex has recently added a new test engineer to its team as Hector Palacious joins the company.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas with facilities in Wisconsin and Juarez, Mexico, EMS player VirTex has been on a recruitment drive hiring talent for all levels within the organization. After finding a test engineer in Hector Palacious, the EMS-provider is now looking to add even more staff to its workforce and are on the lookout for line technicians, quality inspectors, and solder technicians.



In his new position Mr. Palacious will take responsibility for diagnosing faults to component level on PCBA level, test to specification using appropriate test equipment and documentation and also maintain the test equipment.