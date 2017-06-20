© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | June 20, 2017
Contract prices of server DRAM modules increase 3-8% sequentially
The average contract price of server DRAM modules rose sequentially by nearly 40 percent and 10 percent respectively for the first and second quarter of 2017 due to tight supply.
In the third quarter, the average contract price of 32GB server DRAM modules for first-tier customers is projected to arrive around USD 260, while the average contract price of 32GB modules for second-tier customers may be higher than that threshold. The latest forecast by DRAMeXchange indicates that the average sequential price increase for server DRAM modules in the contract market for the third quarter will be in the range between 3 and 8 percent.
According to DRAMeXchange analyst Mark Liu, server DRAM modules are supporting higher data transfer bandwidths, from 2133MHz and 2400MHz to 2666MHz. In terms of capacity, the mainstream modules have also expanded to 32GB. “Going into the second half of 2017, the growth in the memory content per box for servers and the increase in the market penetration of 32GB product lines are expected to be the main demand drivers,” said Liu. DRAMeXchange projects that the penetration of 32G capacity option in the total server DRAM module shipments will surpass 60% by the end of 2017.
Shortage of server DRAM modules will not ease any time soon as the server market is expected to get hotter in the second half of 2017
Looking at the server market, product orders during the second half of 2017 will be mostly related to the procurement contracts that were made in the year’s first half by data center operators, enterprises and government organizations. Furthermore, a sizable part of this demand will be for servers based on Intel’s Purley platform. The initial shipments of Purley-based servers are expected to mostly go to data centers that will be replacing outdated hardware. As for enterprise servers with Purley solutions, their market releases are mainly scheduled in the first quarter of 2018. The market penetration of high-capacity modules such as 32GB RDIMMs and 64GB LRDIMMs is expected to accelerate with the arrival of Intel’s new platform.
With regard to server DRAM supply, currently memory suppliers’ shipment fulfillment rates have been around 60 to 70 percent since the start of this year. The market therefore is still in undersupply. At the same time, procurement contracts made during this year’s first half together with the arrivals of Purley-bases servers will keep pushing up demand for server DRAM products – especially high-capacity modules – to the end of the year. On the technology front, the majority share of the server DRAM production is still done using older generations of manufacturing processes. Transitioning to 10nm-class nodes has been a major challenge for the whole industry. Server DRAM suppliers therefore have been fairly cautious in their process migration to ensure product reliability, and volume production of server DRAM using 1x-nm nodes is expected to become mainstream later in 2018.
DRAMeXchange also estimates that global server shipments in the latter half of 2017 will grow by around 10 percent compared with the first half of the year. In terms of shipment market shares for 2017, the top three server vendors will still be HPE, Dell and Lenovo with a combined global market share of about 40 percent. Huawei has the highest estimated year-on-year shipment growth for 2017 at almost 30 percent. Sugon and Inspur are expected to share second place for shipment growth with year-on-year grow rates of both server makers estimated at 15 percent.
-----
You can find more information on Trendforce.
According to DRAMeXchange analyst Mark Liu, server DRAM modules are supporting higher data transfer bandwidths, from 2133MHz and 2400MHz to 2666MHz. In terms of capacity, the mainstream modules have also expanded to 32GB. “Going into the second half of 2017, the growth in the memory content per box for servers and the increase in the market penetration of 32GB product lines are expected to be the main demand drivers,” said Liu. DRAMeXchange projects that the penetration of 32G capacity option in the total server DRAM module shipments will surpass 60% by the end of 2017.
Shortage of server DRAM modules will not ease any time soon as the server market is expected to get hotter in the second half of 2017
Looking at the server market, product orders during the second half of 2017 will be mostly related to the procurement contracts that were made in the year’s first half by data center operators, enterprises and government organizations. Furthermore, a sizable part of this demand will be for servers based on Intel’s Purley platform. The initial shipments of Purley-based servers are expected to mostly go to data centers that will be replacing outdated hardware. As for enterprise servers with Purley solutions, their market releases are mainly scheduled in the first quarter of 2018. The market penetration of high-capacity modules such as 32GB RDIMMs and 64GB LRDIMMs is expected to accelerate with the arrival of Intel’s new platform.
With regard to server DRAM supply, currently memory suppliers’ shipment fulfillment rates have been around 60 to 70 percent since the start of this year. The market therefore is still in undersupply. At the same time, procurement contracts made during this year’s first half together with the arrivals of Purley-bases servers will keep pushing up demand for server DRAM products – especially high-capacity modules – to the end of the year. On the technology front, the majority share of the server DRAM production is still done using older generations of manufacturing processes. Transitioning to 10nm-class nodes has been a major challenge for the whole industry. Server DRAM suppliers therefore have been fairly cautious in their process migration to ensure product reliability, and volume production of server DRAM using 1x-nm nodes is expected to become mainstream later in 2018.
DRAMeXchange also estimates that global server shipments in the latter half of 2017 will grow by around 10 percent compared with the first half of the year. In terms of shipment market shares for 2017, the top three server vendors will still be HPE, Dell and Lenovo with a combined global market share of about 40 percent. Huawei has the highest estimated year-on-year shipment growth for 2017 at almost 30 percent. Sugon and Inspur are expected to share second place for shipment growth with year-on-year grow rates of both server makers estimated at 15 percent.
-----
You can find more information on Trendforce.
Yaskawa continues to invest in Europe Japanese technology group Yaskawa is investing in 10,000 m² of modern factories and...
L3's flight recorders in Airbus Commercial Jets L3 has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders...
Ericsson sells power modules business to Flex Ericssonhas signed an agreement with Flex, to divest Ericsson Power Modules (EPM). A workforce of over 300 people to move from Ericsson to Flex Power, a division within Flex.
Electric mobility picking up plenty of speed Electric mobility is picking up plenty of speed. New registrations of electric passenger cars in Germany soared last month, adding 178 percent to reach 3'846 vehicles.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
Kitron to produce Husqvarna's robotic lawn mowers Kitron has received a contract with a potential value of NOK 600 million over a five-year...
Ford invests in Kentucky facility Ford is investing USD 900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for plant upgrades to build the all-new...
Contract prices of server DRAM modules increase 3-8% sequentially The average contract price of server DRAM modules rose sequentially by nearly 40 percent...
Enphase Energy signs license agreement with Flextronics Microinverter producer Enphase Energy has signed a license agreement with EMS-giant...
ACSS supplies T3CAS for H160 helicopter ACSS, an L3 and Thales company, is to supply its T3CAS Integrated Surveillance System to...
Assel grows its capabilities and gets certified with ISO 13485 Poland-based Contract Manufacturing Services provider Assel, has invested in...
Rheinmetall Electronics with stronger focus on civil high-tech markets Effective 16 June 2017, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH began trading under the...
Boston Dynamics ‘Handle’ can handle anything Handle is a research robot that stands 6.5 feet tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4 feet vertically.
Comeback time - Atari lives once again A lot of us had our very first gaming experience on an Atari system – and now a new...
Medovex and 3 European deliveries Medical device manufacturer Medovex has received its first three commercial orders for its...
Cobham provides inhalation sensor for pilot oxygen system US-based Cobham has delivered the first Inhalation Gas Sensor to the US Air Force School of...
RUAG gets EUR 3 million telecom satellites contract RUAG Space has won an initial contract worth SEK 30 million (EUR 3.08 million) to develop the...
First ten Iridium NEXT satellites – now validated in orbit Following the launch of the first ten Iridium NEXT satellites in January 2017, their...
Jenoptik supplied traffic safety technology to Kuwait To further improve traffic safety in Kuwait Jenoptik has been cooperating with its local...
Election result in Great Britain complicates Brexit negotiations After the surprising result of the British election, VDMA expresses concerns about the effects of...
IMI manufactures KTM Bikes Motorcycle production for Austrian motorcycle company KTM AG is now in full swing at...
Kraken awarded AquaPix sonar contract Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has been awarded a repeat contract valued at over CAD 400'000 by a...
Elmatica is developing a new language for PCB fabrication data The aim is that the development of the language will be by an independent international task...
Norbit Singapore appoints Jerome Tsu as VP sales With the establishment of the Norwegian technology group, Norbit's, Singapore office, the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments