© assel

Assel grows its capabilities and gets certified with ISO 13485

Poland-based Contract Manufacturing Services provider Assel, has invested in infrastructure and new equipment.

The company has expanded its manufacturing facility by 800m2, increasing manufacturing space to a total of 5'000m2.



The company, currently operating six high speed SMT lines, has also invested in new equipment. New SMT production lines, Siplace machines from ASM for example, have been placed in the newly expanded space and will help meet the increased demand from customers, while providing an appropriate level of spare capacity to ensure flexibility.



"Investment in Siplace allows for high efficiency of the manufacturing process. This is the sixth SMT line at Assel, which means we have more manufacturing capabilities", says Przemysław Prolejko, Strategic Manager at Assel. "In addition, Assel has been certified with medical devices ISO 13485. Having ISO 13485 means advancement of abilities to manufacture devices requiring more strict and controlled manufacturing processes. We have acquired a new customer within the medical industry and are looking to expand our customer portfolio within that industry."