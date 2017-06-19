Electronics Production | June 19, 2017
Boston Dynamics ‘Handle’ can handle anything
Handle is a research robot that stands 6.5 feet tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4 feet vertically.
It uses electric power to operate both electric and hydraulic actuators, with a range of about 15 miles on one battery charge.
Handle uses many of the same dynamics, balance and mobile manipulation principles found in the quadruped and biped robots we build, but with only about 10 actuated joints, it is significantly less complex.
“Handle can pick up heavy loads while occupying a small footprint, allowing it to maneuver in tight spaces. All of Handle’s joints are coordinated to deliver high-performance mobile manipulation,” the company writes on their website.
